BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BL

BlackLine Stock Performance

NASDAQ BL traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,787,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,460.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 520,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in BlackLine by 5,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 475,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after acquiring an additional 467,571 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 720.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 168,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ananym Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP now owns 442,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,590 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More BlackLine News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.