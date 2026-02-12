BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.85.

BlackLine Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of BL traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,898. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in BlackLine by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BlackLine by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

