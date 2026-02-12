Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 7,822.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BSM opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.18. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE: BSM) is a publicly traded limited partnership that acquires and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests and producing royalty interests across the United States. The company’s business model centers on holding fractional ownership in subsurface mineral estates, which allows it to earn royalty income from hydrocarbon production without taking on the capital expenditures or operating risks associated with exploration and development.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Black Stone Minerals has built a diversified portfolio spanning key U.S.

