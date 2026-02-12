BFUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion (BFUSD)

BFUSD (BFUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, BFUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BFUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC on popular exchanges. BFUSD has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $11.52 million worth of BFUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,591.87 or 0.99317297 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,473.66 or 0.99957435 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BFUSD Token Profile

BFUSD’s total supply is 1,885,168,107 tokens. BFUSD’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for BFUSD is www.binance.com/en/bfusd.

BFUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BFUSD (BFUSD) is a cryptocurrency . BFUSD has a current supply of 1,885,168,106.766069. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/bfusd."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BFUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BFUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BFUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

