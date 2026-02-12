Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,200 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the January 15th total of 11,188 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 14,725 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Better Home & Finance Trading Up 31.0%

Shares of BETRW stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Better Home & Finance has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance International Ltd. is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in the Cayman Islands and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker BETRW. The company was formed to identify and acquire one or more businesses, with a focus on consumer, retail, fintech and other internet-enabled sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. Better Home & Finance completed its initial public offering in May 2021, raising gross proceeds of approximately $100 million.

As a blank check company, Better Home & Finance has not yet begun commercial operations or generated revenue.

