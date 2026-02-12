Beth Wozniak Sells 7,597 Shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Stock

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) CEO Beth Wozniak sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $884,822.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,745.30. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beth Wozniak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nVent Electric alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Beth Wozniak sold 4,137 shares of nVent Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $456,517.95.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

NVT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 3,403,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,350. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. nVent Electric PLC has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.900-0.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 1,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on nVent Electric

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company’s electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.