Best Green Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 12th

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the five Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves producing or enabling low-carbon, renewable, or otherwise environmentally friendly energy—such as solar, wind, hydro, energy storage, electric vehicles, and related clean‑tech equipment and services. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the global shift away from fossil fuels, but they can carry higher growth potential along with technology, policy, and regulatory risks that often cause greater volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.
NWTN (NWTN)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Nuvve (NVVE)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE
NWTN (NWTNW)
NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW
Nuvve (NVVEW)
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW
Read More
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in February 2026
- A Closer Look at Healthcare Sector Earnings: AZN vs. EW vs. ZBH
- Exelixis Reports Solid Earnings—Are New Highs Back on the Table?
- How to Read Applied Materials Earnings: What Signals Move the Stock?
- Why Microsoft’s Cloud Migrations Matter More Than Its AI Hype
- IREN Bounces Back: The Market Votes Yes as Big Banks Step In