Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Bankshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 55 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the January 15th total of 156 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BMBN stock opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.44. Benchmark Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.15.

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.33 million during the quarter.

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc is a Texas-based bank holding company that conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Benchmark Bank. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, the company serves customers across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex via a network of community branches and digital banking platforms. Since its inception, Benchmark Bankshares has focused on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and municipalities.

Benchmark Bank offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services.

