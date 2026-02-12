Belden (NYSE:BDC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $145.55 and last traded at $142.7740, with a volume of 452912 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.91.

The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $720.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.97 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 8.57%.Belden has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,954 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $384,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,530. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hiran Bhadra sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 26,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,280. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 16,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Belden by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Belden by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC), was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

