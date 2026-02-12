Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.850-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.3 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Argus lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Baxter International from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,862,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,638,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,304,000 after buying an additional 97,687 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 1,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 2.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 649,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Baxter International by 21.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

