Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as low as $20.41. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 11,480 shares.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 773.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.

