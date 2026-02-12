Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.52 and traded as low as $20.41. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $20.41, with a volume of 11,480 shares.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Down 0.8%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.
Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE: MCI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income and capital preservation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities and loans, focusing on investment-grade and below investment-grade credit issued by U.S. and international companies.
The fund’s investment strategy centers on identifying opportunities across the corporate credit spectrum, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, and other fixed-income instruments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Corporate Investors
- They just tried to kill gold
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.