Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.
Marriott International Price Performance
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Marriott International
In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International
Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forecasts and price targets after Q4 results and guidance; notable upgrades include Jefferies to $415 and Goldman Sachs to $398, supporting upside sentiment. These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Marriott International Following Q4 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Marriott hit a new 52‑week high after the analyst upgrade wave, signaling strong investor interest. Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: International travel strength — especially Asia‑Pacific — is driving revenue and development: Marriott reports exceptional APAC momentum and India accounted for 42% of its fresh 2025 pipeline, supporting long‑term room growth. Marriott sees strong growth in Asia Pacific region, India contributes 42% of fresh pipeline in 2025 APAC excluding China reports exceptional growth
- Positive Sentiment: Company saying it’s “actively investing” in AI and making progress on system migration — potential for operating efficiencies and better guest/product personalization over time. Marriott ‘actively investing’ in AI, reports progress on system migration
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped estimates and management issued strong FY/Q1 EPS guidance (supporting the bullish analyst reaction). Marriott Q4 Earnings: Revenues Top, RevPAR Rises
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call‑option buying on the stock (large open interest spike) signals speculative/bullish positioning by options traders, which can amplify short‑term upside.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS missed estimates by $0.03 (reported $2.58 vs. $2.61); revenue beat but the tiny EPS miss adds nuance to the beat. Q4 EPS and revenue comparison
- Neutral Sentiment: Some rate/coverage changes are mixed: a few firms raised price targets but kept neutral/equal‑weight or hold ratings (e.g., JPMorgan, Barclays, Truist), so analyst views aren’t uniformly bullish.
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/US demand risk — Reuters and other outlets flagged weaker U.S. budget/business travel and projected softer room revenue growth domestically, which could slow near‑term comps. Marriott forecasts uneven US travel demand
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/legal risks: disclosed contract disputes tied to its asset‑light model (potential profitability and growth headwinds) and a $23M hit from ending the Sonder agreement. Contract disputes risk Sonder breakup cost $23M
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.
The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.
