Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $356.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Evercore lifted their price target on Marriott International from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.27.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $7.55 on Wednesday, hitting $366.30. The company had a trading volume of 189,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,961. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $369.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.20. The stock has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.03). Marriott International had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.320-11.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 1,617 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total transaction of $494,769.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,160.14. This trade represents a 24.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $812,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,635,000 after buying an additional 1,637,119 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,579,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Marriott International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,921,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,825,000 after acquiring an additional 330,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 27,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,214,000 after acquiring an additional 314,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company’s brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.