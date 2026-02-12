Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$218.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$201.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$163.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$209.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$177.00 to C$181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$188.33.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.8%

Bank of Montreal stock traded down C$3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$191.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$184.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$175.58. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$121.31 and a 12-month high of C$198.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported C$3.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.34 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.6514585 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.