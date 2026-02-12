Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.25 and last traded at $77.3130, with a volume of 531842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BOH

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $189.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total value of $1,018,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 156,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,251.38. This trade represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1,736.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 33,453 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4,266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 17,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.