Bank of America Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $414.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $408.00 to $414.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.52.

FedEx stock traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.55. The stock had a trading volume of 499,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,455. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $378.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $859,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,527,870,000 after buying an additional 2,741,723 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 169.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

