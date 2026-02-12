Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) Director Steven Eldred sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $1,160,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,386,273.60. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First National Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $127.96.

Bank First National (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.75 million. Bank First National had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank First National Corporation will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Bank First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bank First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank First National by 2,452,855.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 490,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,764,000 after purchasing an additional 490,571 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank First National during the 4th quarter worth $6,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank First National by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank First National by 393.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank First National from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Hovde Group raised their price target on Bank First National from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research raised Bank First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank First National in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Bank First National Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC) is the bank holding company for Bank First National, a community bank headquartered in Princeton, Wisconsin. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its branch network and digital channels, Bank First National provides deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage financing and treasury management solutions.

The bank’s core deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, complemented by online and mobile banking platforms that enable customers to manage their finances remotely.

