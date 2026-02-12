Bancroft Fund Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Bancroft Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BCV opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

About Bancroft Fund

The Bancroft Fund (NYSE:BCV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through both current income and capital appreciation. Established as a publicly traded fund, Bancroft offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-oriented securities, with a particular emphasis on funds that themselves invest in dividend-paying and other cash-flow assets.

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund allocates principally to shares of registered investment companies, including other closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds.

