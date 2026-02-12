Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,632 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the January 15th total of 174,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,541 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Baird Medical Investment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baird Medical Investment by 59.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baird Medical Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Baird Medical Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baird Medical Investment Trading Down 7.6%

NASDAQ:BDMD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.67. Baird Medical Investment has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baird Medical Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baird Medical Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Baird Medical Investment

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Ltd. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and provision of medical devices. It is also involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of microwave ablation medical devices, as well as sale of other medical devices. The company was founded on June 16, 2023 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

