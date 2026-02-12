Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDG – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BDG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Badger Infrastructure Solutions
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- Is Elon Preparing for a Silver Shock?
Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.