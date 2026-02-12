Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.0625.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CEO Jeff Shaner sold 29,357 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $230,452.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,394,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,794,305.15. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $143,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,293. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,595 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 522.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,010 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

