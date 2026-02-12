Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) Announces Earnings Results

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $21.46 million for the quarter.

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Trading Down 14.5%

AZI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. 1,621,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,441,265. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. Autozi Internet Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $69.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Autozi Internet Technology (Global) to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

