Autoliv, Inc. $ALV Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,579,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,605 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $195,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,368,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 334.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,155,000 after purchasing an additional 496,261 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,163,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,816,000. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $126.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.15. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.49 and a 12-month high of $130.14.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.34. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Inc (NYSE: ALV) is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux’s automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

