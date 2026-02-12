Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ) Short Interest Up 185.8% in January

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:ATLCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 15,803 shares, an increase of 185.8% from the January 15th total of 5,530 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,970 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Shares of ATLCZ stock opened at $25.57 on Thursday. Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50.

Get Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 alerts:

Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a $0.5781 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

Atlanticus Holdings Co is a specialty finance holding company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that offers a range of consumer credit products and associated servicing activities in the United States. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, CardWorks Servicing LLC and Atlanticus Receivables LLC, the company originates, acquires and services revolving credit card accounts and unsecured installment loans tailored to near-prime and subprime consumers.

Atlanticus’s credit card offerings include a variety of Visa-branded cards marketed through direct-response channels and an extensive network of third-party partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus Holdings Co. 9.25% Senior Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.