Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASTH. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Astrana Health Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrana Health

Shares of Astrana Health stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Astrana Health has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 323.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

