Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies
Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Arlo Technologies Stock Down 6.4%
ARLO opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 385.93 and a beta of 1.66.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.
Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arlo Technologies
- The AI Arms Race Has a New Contender: VWAV
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.