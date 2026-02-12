Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 552,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,526.50. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $753,538.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 460,970 shares in the company, valued at $6,310,679.30. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 833,807 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,161 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 763.3% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARLO opened at $11.57 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 385.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

