Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on April 15th

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a payout ratio of 260.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.3%

ACRE opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $307.07 million, a P/E ratio of -279.00, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $5.89.

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $5.50 to $6.00 and upgraded ACRE to “Outperform,” implying roughly a mid-single-digit upside and providing analyst support for the shares. Benzinga

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target from $5.50 to $6.00 and upgraded ACRE to “Outperform,” implying roughly a mid-single-digit upside and providing analyst support for the shares. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (10.6% yield annualized) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a high yield that can attract income-focused buyers and provide downside support for the stock.

The board declared a $0.15 quarterly dividend (10.6% yield annualized) with an ex-dividend date of March 31 — a high yield that can attract income-focused buyers and provide downside support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Short interest declined ~14.2% in January to ~1.68M shares (≈3.1% of float), reducing immediate short-squeeze risk and signaling slightly less bearish positioning among traders.

Short interest declined ~14.2% in January to ~1.68M shares (≈3.1% of float), reducing immediate short-squeeze risk and signaling slightly less bearish positioning among traders. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 was mixed: revenues beat expectations, but reported EPS was mixed across outlets (some note an EPS miss). The topline strength is positive for loan-originations/fee income but the bottom-line variability raises near-term uncertainty. Investing.com

Q4 was mixed: revenues beat expectations, but reported EPS was mixed across outlets (some note an EPS miss). The topline strength is positive for loan-originations/fee income but the bottom-line variability raises near-term uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Management signaled active portfolio reshaping and plans to target resolutions on risk-rated loans in 2026 — this indicates an operational response that could improve credit quality over time but may weigh on near-term results. MSN

Management signaled active portfolio reshaping and plans to target resolutions on risk-rated loans in 2026 — this indicates an operational response that could improve credit quality over time but may weigh on near-term results. Neutral Sentiment: Management held an earnings call and released a transcript with additional context; market reaction will depend on execution details and timing for loan resolutions. Seeking Alpha

Management held an earnings call and released a transcript with additional context; market reaction will depend on execution details and timing for loan resolutions. Negative Sentiment: TipRanks flagged a new disclosure that ACRE’s fee-driven loan sales model faces heightened market and liquidity risks, which could pressure earnings and liquidity if markets tighten — a clear near-term negative for risk sentiment. TipRanks

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

