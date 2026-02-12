Ardiden (ASX:ADV) Insider Tara Robson Purchases 49,950 Shares

Ardiden Limited (ASX:ADV – Get Free Report) insider Tara Robson acquired 49,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.40 per share, with a total value of A$19,980.00.

Ardiden Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Ardiden alerts:

About Ardiden

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ardiden Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia and Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Pickle Lake Gold project covering an area of 1,088 square kilometers, located in the Uchi Geological Subprovince of north-west Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Stratos Resources Limited and changed its name to Ardiden Limited in December 2014. Ardiden Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ardiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.