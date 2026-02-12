Ardelyx, Inc. $ARDX Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 172,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Ardelyx by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,250,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,843 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $708,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 488.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 306,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 254,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the third quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $33,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 299,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,418.30. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mike Kelliher sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $30,802.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 271,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,342.74. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,868 shares of company stock valued at $708,369. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Ardelyx, Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing targeted small molecule drugs for cardio‐renal and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s lead marketed product, tenapanor (sold under the brand name XPHOZAH in the United States), is approved for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. Ardelyx’s proprietary approach targets epithelial transporters in the gastrointestinal tract, offering localized activity with limited systemic exposure.

Beyond tenapanor, Ardelyx’s development pipeline includes treatments designed to address other complications in kidney disease and related metabolic disorders.

