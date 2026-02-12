Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $8.71. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 1,727,984 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Arcos Dorados from $8.80 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 831,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is the largest independent McDonald’s franchisee in the world, operating under an exclusive license agreement with McDonald’s Corporation. The company develops, owns and operates quick-service restaurants, offering the full McDonald’s menu, including hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, sides, desserts and McCafé beverages. In addition to restaurant operations, Arcos Dorados manages supply chain logistics, property development, training and support services for its franchise network.

Headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Arcos Dorados serves 20 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

