ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives $42.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.9750.

Several research firms have commented on MT. Morgan Stanley raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Santander raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.10 to $73.20 in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades — Jefferies upgraded MT to Buy citing a stronger steel outlook and Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan issued/maintained Buy calls, lifting investor sentiment and contributing to price momentum. ArcelorMittal upgraded to buy at Jefferies on stronger steel outlook

Multiple broker upgrades — Jefferies upgraded MT to Buy citing a stronger steel outlook and Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan issued/maintained Buy calls, lifting investor sentiment and contributing to price momentum. Positive Sentiment: Confirmed €1.3bn EAF investment at Dunkirk — a major decarbonization move, with French support and alignment with tightening EU steel rules; improves long-term cost/ESG profile and access to EU incentives. ArcelorMittal confirms the construction of an electric arc furnace in Dunkirk

Confirmed €1.3bn EAF investment at Dunkirk — a major decarbonization move, with French support and alignment with tightening EU steel rules; improves long-term cost/ESG profile and access to EU incentives. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend announced (0.15/share; ~0.9% yield) — signals cash return to shareholders and confidence in cash flow. (Ex-dividend Feb 20; pay date Mar 18.)

Quarterly dividend announced (0.15/share; ~0.9% yield) — signals cash return to shareholders and confidence in cash flow. (Ex-dividend Feb 20; pay date Mar 18.) Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell ~27.8% in January — fewer shares sold short reduces downward pressure and can amplify upside on positive news.

Short interest fell ~27.8% in January — fewer shares sold short reduces downward pressure and can amplify upside on positive news. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts (Barclays) remain cautious with a Hold rating — indicates not all brokers are convinced on near-term upside, tempering a full consensus rally. Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for ArcelorMittal

Some analysts (Barclays) remain cautious with a Hold rating — indicates not all brokers are convinced on near-term upside, tempering a full consensus rally. Negative Sentiment: Press highlights legal pressures and risks around expansion in Liberia — a reminder of geopolitical and operational risks that could affect costs or project timelines. ArcelorMittal Legal Pressures And Liberia Expansion Put Risk Profile In Focus

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,647,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 405.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after buying an additional 947,532 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,399,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 947,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,267,000 after acquiring an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,721,000. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MT stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.52. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

ArcelorMittal is a multinational steel manufacturing company formed in 2006 through the merger of Arcelor and Mittal Steel. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company is one of the world’s largest producers of steel and operates an integrated value chain that spans raw material extraction, steelmaking, processing and distribution. Its product portfolio includes flat and long carbon steel products, coated and specialty steels, tubular products and value-added solutions tailored for sectors such as automotive, construction, household appliances, energy and packaging.

ArcelorMittal’s operations are global in scope, with production facilities, distribution networks and commercial activities across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

