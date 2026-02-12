Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,027 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the January 15th total of 1,025 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aptorum Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:APM opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

Aptorum Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: APM) is a global biopharmaceutical company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and headquartered in Hong Kong. Since its Nasdaq listing in 2018, the company has focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and diagnostic products. Aptorum’s research efforts are aimed at addressing unmet medical needs across oncology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases and neurological conditions.

The company’s diversified pipeline includes both small-molecule and biologic drug candidates, as well as companion diagnostic tools.

