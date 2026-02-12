APi Group (NYSE:APG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.11 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 1700122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on APi Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,060. The trade was a 75.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $275,720 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in APi Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 55.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

