Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Down 1% – Here’s Why

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.3750. 265,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 434,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annovis Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ANVS

Annovis Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael B. Hoffman acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $193,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,574,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,097,125.09. The trade was a 1.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 119,200 shares of company stock valued at $455,536. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annovis Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 69.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annovis Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annovis Bio, Inc (NYSE: ANVS) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Tampa, Florida, focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics for neurodegenerative and neuroinflammatory disorders. Leveraging a proprietary platform that targets protein trafficking and translational dysregulation, Annovis aims to restore cellular homeostasis by modulating the production and clearance of disease-related proteins. The company’s pipeline is designed to address critical pathways implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system conditions.

The company’s lead asset, ANVS401 (Posiphen®), is an oral small molecule that has been evaluated in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials to reduce levels of amyloid precursor protein and its toxic fragments in Alzheimer’s patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.