Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $80.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,380,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $728,801,000 after buying an additional 368,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,009,863 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $256,792,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,770,946 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $224,786,000 after acquiring an additional 426,495 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,840 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,876 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 714,420 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world’s largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company’s operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev’s portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

