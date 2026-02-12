Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ZETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th.

Shares of ZETA opened at $15.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the sale, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zeta Global by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Binnacle Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

