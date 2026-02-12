Analysts Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $126.61

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.8421.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.16. 1,061,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,603. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $143.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vergnano bought 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $6,019,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after purchasing an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

