Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $2.32

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.2667.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.
Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.
