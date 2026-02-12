Analysts Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $2.32

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.2667.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,501,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,992,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 968,225 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4,516.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 548,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 537,054 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 2.31. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCO) is a global leader in out-of-home advertising, offering a wide range of static and digital displays across high-traffic environments. The company’s portfolio encompasses traditional roadside billboards, street furniture panels, transit advertising on buses and rail systems, and rapidly expanding digital networks. By combining broad geographic reach with state-of-the-art digital technology, Clear Channel Outdoor enables brands to engage consumers at key moments during their daily journeys.

Founded as a spin-off from Clear Channel Communications in 2005, Clear Channel Outdoor traces its origins to the early development of outdoor advertising in North America.

