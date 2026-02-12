Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $375.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.87.

Shares of ADI opened at $337.00 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $337.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,381.39. The trade was a 30.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $3,069,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 155,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,783,760.96. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

