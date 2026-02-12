Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Short Interest Update

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 162,414 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the January 15th total of 342,109 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 852,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 852,108 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,813,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,245,000 after acquiring an additional 401,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,447,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,426,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,893,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after purchasing an additional 123,069 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,743,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 219,002 shares during the period.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.54. 985,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,783. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.1826 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

