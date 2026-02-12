Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Insider Gumer Alvero Sells 4,658 Shares

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total transaction of $2,528,735.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,648.48. The trade was a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $486.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $502.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.14 and a 52-week high of $552.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.33 by $0.50. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $434.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

