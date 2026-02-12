Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $102,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 93.9% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Raymond James Financial set a $582.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $568.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $484.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.67.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $486.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $502.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $552.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 63.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.88, for a total value of $2,528,735.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,648.48. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.94, for a total value of $676,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,050. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,158 shares of company stock worth $7,014,685. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

