American Homes 4 Rent $AMH Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,360 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. This trade represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.65 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This trade represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

