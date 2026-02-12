American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,835 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 35,180 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,019,492 shares of the airline’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822,757 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,779,849 shares of the airline’s stock worth $42,410,000 after purchasing an additional 299,219 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $37,533,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,978,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 2,741,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,758,000 after buying an additional 83,653 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 84.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The business had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

