AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14, Zacks reports. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 6.03%.The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from AMC Networks’ conference call:

Streaming is now the largest single source of domestic revenue, with 10.4 million streaming subscribers, streaming revenue growth (12% for the year, 14% in Q4), and 2025 being the most-watched year across their streaming portfolio.

The company generated strong free cash flow of $272 million in 2025 (above guidance) and expects at least $200 million of free cash flow for 2026.

Advertising remains a material headwind—domestic ad revenue fell ~15% for the year (10% in Q4), and management expects domestic advertising to decline in the low double-digit percent range in 2026 as linear losses outpace digital growth.

Balance sheet improvements include reducing gross debt by ~$600 million, extending maturities, ending 2025 with ~$1.3 billion net debt, a 3.1x consolidated net leverage ratio, and approximately $675 million of liquidity.

Content/IP monetization upside—AMC regained streaming rights to The Walking Dead, completed full ownership of RLJ Entertainment, and launched/relaunched targeted services (All Reality, Sundance Now, HIDIVE) to expand distribution and future revenue opportunities.

AMCX stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $326.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.12. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price target on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of AMC Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 133.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Streaming is now AMC's largest U.S. revenue source, delivering ~14% year-over-year growth — a clear strategic win that supports higher-margin subscription revenue and recurring cash flow expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Operational beats: AMC reported adjusted EPS of $0.64 (vs. consensus ~$0.50) and revenue of $594.8–$595M (slightly above estimates), which helps explain short‑term upside in the shares.

Neutral Sentiment: Company release and conference call/transcript are available for investors to parse one-off vs. recurring items and management commentary on subscriber trends and cost trajectory.

Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and additional writeups are available (Seeking Alpha / Yahoo / MarketBeat), useful for assessing guidance, content pipeline and margin outlook.

Neutral Sentiment: Street sentiment remains mixed: recent analyst coverage includes an underweight from Morgan Stanley and median price targets near ~$7.00, indicating limited upside from current levels absent stronger margin/growth guidance.

Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability remains pressured: some providers flag an operating loss and a GAAP net loss / diluted EPS that diverge sharply from adjusted results, which raises concerns about one-time items, amortization and true earnings power.

Negative Sentiment: Balance sheet/cash flow headwinds: reported cash fell (~$502M, down materially YoY per some reports) and the company carries meaningful liabilities (~$2.9B), which could limit capital flexibility and make investors sensitive to cash conversion and debt metrics.

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) is a global entertainment company that specializes in the development, production and distribution of premium content for television and streaming platforms. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a portfolio of pay television channels in the U.S. and abroad, and offers direct-to-consumer streaming services that feature both original programming and licensed fare. AMC Networks is best known for critically acclaimed series such as “Breaking Bad,” “Mad Men” and “The Walking Dead,” and it continues to invest in new scripted and unscripted content across a range of genres.

The company’s core television networks in the United States include AMC, IFC, Sundance TV and WE tv, while its joint venture with BBC Studios supports BBC America.

