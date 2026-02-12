Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.6034.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on Amazon.com to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total transaction of $280,316.57. Following the sale, the director owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MilWealth Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

