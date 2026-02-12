AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Up 124.2% in January

AltiGen Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,168 shares, an increase of 124.2% from the January 15th total of 521 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AltiGen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.04. AltiGen Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get AltiGen Communications alerts:

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter.

About AltiGen Communications

AltiGen Communications, Inc is a provider of voice-over-IP (VoIP) telephony and unified communications solutions designed primarily for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers a range of IP-based PBX systems, contact center applications and unified messaging products that enable organizations to streamline inbound and outbound voice traffic, automate call routing and integrate voice mail, e-mail and conferencing functions into a single platform.

Founded in the mid-1990s and headquartered in California, AltiGen develops both hardware appliances and software modules that support analog, digital and SIP-based telephony endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltiGen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltiGen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.