Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.2710 and last traded at $0.2710. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Altex Industries had a negative net margin of 530.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc is a provider of commercial refrigeration and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, serving foodservice, retail and industrial customers. The company focuses on the design, distribution and support of reliable, energy-efficient refrigeration systems tailored to applications such as walk-in coolers, freezers, display cases and ice machines. Through its network of regional service centers, Altex delivers turnkey solutions that span initial system design, equipment installation and ongoing maintenance.

On the product side, Altex offers a comprehensive lineup of packaged refrigeration units, condensing racks and evaporator coils, along with related controls and accessories.

