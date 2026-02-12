Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 27.8% – Time to Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 27.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,155,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

AP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 89.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

