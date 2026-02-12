Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 27.8% – Should You Sell?

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,155,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AP.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.28.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.22.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) EPS for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 EPS for the current year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.