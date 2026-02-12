Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Shares Down 27.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) fell 27.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,155,955 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 906% from the average session volume of 909,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 5.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) EPS for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Further Reading

